Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,414 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,471.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.38. The company had a trading volume of 180,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818,644. The company has a market cap of $254.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

