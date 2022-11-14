Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 0.6 %

MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

