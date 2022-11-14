Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) versus IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Head to Head Analysis

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Platforms and IAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $117.93 billion 2.59 $39.37 billion $10.49 10.96 IAC $3.70 billion 1.14 $597.55 million ($13.28) -3.83

Profitability

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Meta Platforms and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 24.41% 23.16% 16.99% IAC -22.34% -5.01% -3.14%

Volatility and Risk

Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Meta Platforms and IAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 3 16 31 1 2.59 IAC 0 0 8 0 3.00

Meta Platforms presently has a consensus target price of $168.37, indicating a potential upside of 46.42%. IAC has a consensus target price of $98.79, indicating a potential upside of 94.42%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats IAC on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising virtual reality hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About IAC



IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

