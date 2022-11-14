Metahero (HERO) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.46 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

