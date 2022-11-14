MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.