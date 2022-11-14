MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

