MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

MFV stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.