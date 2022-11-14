MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 33,483 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.77% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 192,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYLD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.20. 5,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,217. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61.

