MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $123.00. 8,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,634. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $119.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

