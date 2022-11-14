MGO One Seven LLC Has $6.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 174,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,466. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

