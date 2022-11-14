MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,673 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

