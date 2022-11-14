MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,133,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

