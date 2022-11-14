MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MCK traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,609. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.14. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

