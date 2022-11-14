MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.

LLY stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $353.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,925. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The company has a market capitalization of $336.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

