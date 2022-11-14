MGO One Seven LLC Sells 12,102 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.95. 209,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,959. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

