Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
Minerva Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.
Minerva Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.1697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.52%.
Minerva Company Profile
Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.
