Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$21.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.50 to C$21.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MI.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.31.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

MI.UN traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$14.73. 125,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$590.23 million and a PE ratio of 1.82. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.41 and a 12-month high of C$23.41.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.