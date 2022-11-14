Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.39. 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,953. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

