Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company's stock.

MNST stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

