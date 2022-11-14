Moonbeam Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $160.83 million and $7.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00079563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00062084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023643 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,026,203 coins and its circulating supply is 452,378,398 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

