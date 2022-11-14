Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. 72,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,264. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

