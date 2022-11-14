Morgan Stanley Boosts ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 235

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 227 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.71) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.59) to GBX 230 ($2.65) in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.34) to GBX 295 ($3.40) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.75.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

CNVVY remained flat at $9.67 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

