Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in October

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the October 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

CAF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 63.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

