Morgan Stanley Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $20.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VIRT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.03. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

