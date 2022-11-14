Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $6.00

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 220.86% from the stock’s current price.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 4,402.92% and a negative return on equity of 214.97%. Research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

