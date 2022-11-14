Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CEO Sells $7,578,000.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.4 %

MUR stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,044. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,146 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 724,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.