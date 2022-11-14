Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $58,110.36 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $459,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MUR traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.00. 1,508,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 219,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

