Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 6,672 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,365,056 shares in the company, valued at $174,794,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $103,529.66.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $140,354.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $140,822.16.

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $110,542.74.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,529.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,606.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGICA shares. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 103,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

