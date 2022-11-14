Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.32. 2,008,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,068,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.19.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

