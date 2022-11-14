Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $341.79. 60,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,413. The stock has a market cap of $328.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

