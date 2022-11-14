Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,585 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 846.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Perficient by 376.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perficient Stock Down 1.7 %
PRFT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,767. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06.
Perficient Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
