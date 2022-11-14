Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $30.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,010 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after buying an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares in the last quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 2,529,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,109,000 after purchasing an additional 585,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.85. 461,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,481,475. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

