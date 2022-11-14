Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,640,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

