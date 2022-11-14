Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 39,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 26,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $348.75. 23,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,020. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus cut their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

