MXC (MXC) Market Cap Hits $95.81 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. MXC has a market cap of $95.81 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

MXC Profile

MXC is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.03339998 USD and is down -8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $6,939,458.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

