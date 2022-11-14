N-able (NYSE:NABL) Trading Down 6.4%

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.89. 714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 473,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

N-able Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 194.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other N-able news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $209,302.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of N-able

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in N-able in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in N-able by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in N-able in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in N-able by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

