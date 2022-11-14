Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Nano has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $79.34 million and $1.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,633.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00344507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00122505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.12 or 0.00782265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.46 or 0.00621993 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00239506 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.