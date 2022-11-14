National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the period. National Bank accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $26,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,174,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Bank by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in National Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 843,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,168,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NBHC stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. 14,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,528. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

National Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

