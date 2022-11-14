National Bankshares Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$34.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.85.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Up 1.3 %

CAE stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$37.55. The company has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 97.23.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.