National Bankshares Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$34.00

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.85.

CAE Stock Up 1.3 %

CAE stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$37.55. The company has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 97.23.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CAE (TSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.