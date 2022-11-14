National Bankshares Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$36.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.75 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s previous close.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1,279.00.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$27.19. 255,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.78. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$22.77 and a 12-month high of C$35.44.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,260. In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,066.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,157,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107,386,380.49. Also, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,260. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,800 shares of company stock worth $1,580,469.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

