Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:NHTC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.19. 102,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,139. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 million, a P/E ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 0.61. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is 2,667.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of Natural Health Trends worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

