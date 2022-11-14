NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $167.87 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $167.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00011637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023719 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 826,698,111 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 826,698,111 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.82493255 USD and is down -10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $171,941,106.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

