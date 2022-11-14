Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

TSE:NEO traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 266,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$8.72 and a twelve month high of C$22.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.34.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$214.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.