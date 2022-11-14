Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance
TSE:NEO traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 266,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$8.72 and a twelve month high of C$22.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.34.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
