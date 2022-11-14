NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.
NEO opened at $11.25 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
