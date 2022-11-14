NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NEO opened at $11.25 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,213,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 859,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.