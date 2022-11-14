Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Up 41.3% in October

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Price Performance

NVCN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,077.37% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.