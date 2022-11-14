Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Up 41.3% in October

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Price Performance
NVCN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
See Also
