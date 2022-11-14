Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 166,652 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Netflix worth $176,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $290.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

