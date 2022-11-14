Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Increased by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.29. The stock had a trading volume of 202,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,900. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.