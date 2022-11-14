NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Down 21.3% in October

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NetSol Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
