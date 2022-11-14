NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 674,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.28. 602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
