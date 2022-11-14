NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 674,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.28. 602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

