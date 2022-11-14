Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Down 50%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 430,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 373,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Nexus Gold

(Get Rating)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.