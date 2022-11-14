NIO (NYSE:NIO) Cut to Hold at China Renaissance

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NIO has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 229.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,518 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

